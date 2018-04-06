Potty On! Build Bathrooms at Levitt Pavilion Arlington

Everyone LOVES coming to the Levitt for free music! There's just one thing missing: BATHROOMS. Permanent, air-conditioned, accessible, flushable, honest-to-goodness bathrooms with sinks and running water. We're almost to our capital campaign goal to build the Baylor Orthopedic & Spine Hospitality Center, but we need YOU to make those potties possible. Help us flush those porta-potties away from the Levitt forever! Potty on!





Donor Levels & Recognitions:

$25 Potty On! Sticker

$50 Potty On! Keychain

$75 Potty On! Poo-Pourri

$100 Potty On! T-shirt

$250 Potty Piano -- Make music while you go!

$500 Silver Potty Pass -- Go to the front of the line for one year

$1,000 Gold Potty Pass -- Go to the front of the line for two years

$2,000 Platinum Potty Pass -- Go to the front of the line for five years

$3,000 Your Name on a Bathroom Stall (first come, first served)

