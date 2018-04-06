Potty On! Build Bathrooms at Levitt Pavilion Arlington

Everyone LOVES coming to the Levitt for free music! There's just one thing missing: BATHROOMS. Permanent, air-conditioned, accessible, flushable, honest-to-goodness bathrooms with sinks and running water. We're almost to our capital campaign goal to build the Baylor Orthopedic & Spine Hospitality Center, but we need YOU to make those potties possible. Help us flush those porta-potties away from the Levitt forever! Potty on!


Donor Levels & Recognitions:

$25          Potty On! Sticker

$50          Potty On! Keychain

$75          Potty On! Poo-Pourri

$100        Potty On! T-shirt

$250        Potty Piano -- Make music while you go!

$500        Silver Potty Pass -- Go to the front of the line for one year

$1,000     Gold Potty Pass -- Go to the front of the line for two years

$2,000     Platinum Potty Pass -- Go to the front of the line for five years

$3,000     Your Name on a Bathroom Stall (first come, first served)

Posted by Friends Of The Levitt Pavilion Arlington
Created April 6, 2018
